Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sabre stock opened at $136.54 on Friday. Sabre has a 52 week low of $98.07 and a 52 week high of $192.11.

Get Sabre alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sabre stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.