Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

