Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, a growth of 175.6% from the March 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SACH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SACH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.82. 156,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,209. The company has a market cap of $171.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.24. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Sachem Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:SACH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 40.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

