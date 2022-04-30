Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the March 31st total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Saddle Ranch Media stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Saddle Ranch Media has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get Saddle Ranch Media alerts:

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sky Fidelity, Inc, a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saddle Ranch Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saddle Ranch Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.