Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the March 31st total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Saddle Ranch Media stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Saddle Ranch Media has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
