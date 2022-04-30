Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Safehold reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,249,712 shares of company stock worth $191,751,652 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $43.05 on Friday. Safehold has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

