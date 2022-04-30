Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAF. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.45 ($137.05).

SAF stock opened at €103.18 ($110.95) on Friday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a one year high of €92.36 ($99.31). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €108.67.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

