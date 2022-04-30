SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,585 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,719,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 295,079 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.71 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

