Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFRGY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of SFRGY opened at $8.49 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

