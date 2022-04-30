Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in April

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salzgitter from €32.50 ($34.95) to €45.00 ($48.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

