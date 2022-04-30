Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SAXPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($47.31) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,511. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

