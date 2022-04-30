Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Short Interest Update

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SBII remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,766. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Sandbridge X2 has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

