Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 260 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 270 to SEK 260 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SDVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.57.

SDVKY stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

