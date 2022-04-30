Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SASR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.