SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBFG. StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

