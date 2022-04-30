Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,500 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCFLF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schaeffler from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.00 ($8.60) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$5.49 during trading on Friday. 73 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942. Schaeffler has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $911.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

