Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.0 days.
Shares of Schindler stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. Schindler has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average of $240.58.
Schindler Company Profile
