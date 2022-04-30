Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.0 days.

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. Schindler has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average of $240.58.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

