Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 166.2% from the March 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $28.47. 287,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $40.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($215.05) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($193.55) to €175.00 ($188.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

