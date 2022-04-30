Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Price Target Cut to CHF 860 by Analysts at UBS Group

Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from CHF 1,150 to CHF 860 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCWTF opened at $882.95 on Friday. Schweiter Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $882.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,558.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $904.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,247.91.

Get Schweiter Technologies alerts:

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative faÃ§ade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.