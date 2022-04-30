Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

STNG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 1,392,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.58%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 103,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.