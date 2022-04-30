Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.
STNG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 1,392,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $25.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.58%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 103,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.
