Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SRL traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Scully Royalty has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $16.35.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.75%.
Scully Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scully Royalty (SRL)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.