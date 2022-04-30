Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SRL traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Scully Royalty has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. ( NYSE:SRL Get Rating ) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of Scully Royalty worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

