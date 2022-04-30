Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 314,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,606. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,269,000 after purchasing an additional 489,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,412,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,984,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

