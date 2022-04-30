Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,609. Seagen has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,540 shares of company stock worth $10,588,052. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Seagen by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

