Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.16.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.