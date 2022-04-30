Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $5.11 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

