Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.16.

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

