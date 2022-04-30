Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SECYF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.16.

SECYF stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

