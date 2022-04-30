Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SECYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $5.11 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

