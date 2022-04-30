Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given a C$8.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$6.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.64. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.73 and a twelve month high of C$6.90.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

