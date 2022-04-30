Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SES. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.82.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$6.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.57. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.73 and a 12-month high of C$6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.64.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09. Insiders sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357 over the last 90 days.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

