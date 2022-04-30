Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SES. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

SES stock opened at C$6.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.64. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.73 and a 12 month high of C$6.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

