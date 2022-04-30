Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

Shares of SES opened at C$6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.64.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Insiders sold a total of 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357 over the last 90 days.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

