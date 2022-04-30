Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SES. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.82.

TSE:SES opened at C$6.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.73 and a 52-week high of C$6.90.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. Insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357 over the last 90 days.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

