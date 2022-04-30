Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Plans $0.12 Variable Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.
NYSE:ASAI opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAI. HSBC raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
About Sendas Distribuidora (Get Rating)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.