Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Plans $0.12 Variable Dividend

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:ASAI opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAI. HSBC raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 66,734 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

