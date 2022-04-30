Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SXT stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 437,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,903. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,714.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,650,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,484,992.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 277,538 shares of company stock worth $23,192,953 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

