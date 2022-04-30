Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE SXT opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 277,538 shares of company stock worth $23,192,953. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,455,000 after acquiring an additional 147,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 581.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.