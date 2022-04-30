Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 277,538 shares of company stock worth $23,192,953 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,455,000 after purchasing an additional 147,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

