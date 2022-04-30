Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 46.3% in April

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 1,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.82. Servotronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The conglomerate reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.00%.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.