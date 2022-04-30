Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SVNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.05. 67,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.07.
About Seven & i (Get Rating)
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.
