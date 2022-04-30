SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SFS Group from CHF 155 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS SFSLF opened at $114.80 on Friday. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $114.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

