SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SFS Group from CHF 155 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
OTCMKTS SFSLF opened at $114.80 on Friday. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $114.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80.
SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SFS Group (SFSLF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.