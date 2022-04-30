Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of SHPMF opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

