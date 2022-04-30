Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of SHLX stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.
Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.
