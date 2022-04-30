Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 726,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.