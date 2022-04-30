Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $30.19 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $850.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.65%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

