Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Drops By 76.5%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 76.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,455. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

