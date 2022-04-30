Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Decreases By 70.8%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of SLFPY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 591. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. abrdn has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $16.96.
About abrdn (Get Rating)
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn (SLFPY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.