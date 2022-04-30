Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Decreases By 70.8%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get abrdn alerts:

Shares of SLFPY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 591. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. abrdn has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3394 per share. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About abrdn (Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.