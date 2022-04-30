Short Interest in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Expands By 70.1%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAQC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Accelerate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

