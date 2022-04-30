Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Declines By 47.1%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ACCYY stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. Accor has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($39.87) to €35.50 ($38.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

