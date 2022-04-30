Short Interest in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Increases By 56.5%

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 7.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 364,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 752,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

ARBG opened at $9.86 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

