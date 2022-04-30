Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Increases By 84.1%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the March 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 446.5 days.

Shares of AKZOF opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.25. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $131.37.

About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

