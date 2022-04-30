Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Decreases By 40.2%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALFVY. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.50.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.5024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

