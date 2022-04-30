Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Grows By 56.6%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE CBH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

